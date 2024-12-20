Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Selfies posted online tripped up an Iranian people-smuggling ring using Ryanair and Easyjet flights to sneak migrants into the UK.

The Home Office said the Swansea-based criminal group used false identities to book 35 flights on the low-cost carriers between August 2018 and January 2020.

They were sentenced on Thursday to a combined 18 years and 5 months after targeting airports in an operation undone when their clients posted selfies of their journeys and Home Office teams linked the photos to fraudulent flight bookings.

Group member, Kaveh Nazari, receiving two sentences of and five years seven months to be served side by side. His accomplice Seyed Hangeroudi was jailed for three years and seven months.

Two other men, Mohammed Ahmadi Khatir and Smerdis Hakhamanesh were both sentenced to 22 months, suspended for 12 months for their involvement, following a six-week trial.

open image in gallery Mohammad Ahmadi Khatir, Sayd Medhi Dehdehghan, Kaveh Nazari, and Smerdis Hakhamanesh have been sentenced for people smuggling ( Border Police/South Wales Police )

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said the sentenceing “makes clear that anyone who exploits our border for profit can expect to face justice.”

“We’re doing everything we can to boost our border security ... and stay ahead of the people smuggling gangs attempting to undermine the safety and security of the UK. I’m grateful to the officers whose hard work put these criminals behind bars,” she said.

Home Office said a four-year probe into the group’s activities uncovered a wealth of evidence, including digital images of false documents and boastful selfies taken by Iranian migrants being smuggled into the UK.

Tony Hilton, Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigations Assistant Director, said: “Our officers have worked tirelessly for four years to bring this crime group to justice, and it’s thanks to their hard work that more people smugglers are now in prison.

“We will continue to crack down on all forms of people smuggling, including those who exploit others for profit and put the safety of the UK public at risk.”

open image in gallery People smugglers used false identities to book flights to the UK, the Home Office has said ( PA )

A spokesperson for Easyjet said: “Safety and security is our highest priority and we work closely with the border force and law enforcement agencies to do what we can as an airline to assist in preventing unlawful activity.”

Minister for border security and asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “This sentencing makes clear that anyone who exploits our border for profit can expect to face justice.”

They will now be considered for removal from the UK, government officials said.

Ryanair was contacted for comment.