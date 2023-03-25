Migrants ‘set to be moved out of hotels into disused ferries and military bases’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Migrants will reportedly be moved out of hotels and into disused ferries and military bases as part of plans expected to be announced by the government in the coming weeks.

Rishi Sunak could declare as early as next week that it is the “beginning of the end” of using hotels to house asylum seekers - a policy that costs the government over £5 million a day.

Hotels housing asylum seekers have been targeted by anti-refugee groups in recent months, prompting condemnation from MPs and the police.

Under the new plans, asylum seekers will be moved into “decent but rudimentary” accommodation in former military bases, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Ministers are also considering utilising disused ferries, but are not expected to bring forward plans to use holiday camps or student accommodation.

A Home Office spokesperson did not confirm or deny that the government was intending to use disused ferries or military bases to house migrants.

The two military bases the government is intending to use are RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, and MDP Wethersfield in Braintree, Essex, according to the Telegraph.

They will be used to house asylum seekers currently in hotel accommodation and also take in migrants who arrive on small boats via the Channel.

Plans to use RAF Scampton - which is the former home of the Red Arrows aerobatics display team and the Dambusters - have been met with criticism from locals, politicians and historians.

More than 40 historians, including Tom Holland and Dan Snow, have written an open letter expressing their discontent.

The news that the government was considering using disused ferries and military bases to house asylum seekers sparked anger on Twitter on Saturday with charities and politicans speaking out against it.

Migrants’ Rights Network tweeted: “Yet another appalling + inhumane measure by the Home Office. Placing people who are seeking safety in military accommodation and disused ferries will mean more misery, trauma and further isolation from the communities who want to support and welcome them.”

Social commentator Bushra Shaikh wrote: “Plans to house migrants on military bases or disused ferries further confirms the dehumanisation of migrants.

“These are people who deserve dignity. Even criminals are treated better.

“Appauling [sic] and utterly degrading.”

The move follows on from the government’s controversial decision to host asylum seekers in army barracks during the pandemic - including in Penally in Wales.

Liz Saville Roberts, the group leader of Plaid Cymru in the House of Commons, tweeted: “Inspectors described Penally barracks as "impoverished, run-down and unsuitable"

“They found the vast majority of people housed there depressed

“Penally was shut down - but this Tory Government learned nothing

“Driven by cruelty not policy outcomes.”

Rishi Sunak has made stopping small boat crossings one of his key priorities (PA)

Mr Sunak has made stopping small boat crossings one of his five key priorities and said he is ready to “pull all the leavers at our disposal” to stop the boats.

A key part of this strategy is the controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda - a plan that has been described as “shamefully cruel” by campaigners and charities.

It comes as the prime minister could face a major rebellion against his illegal immigration bill next week, led by a number of senior Tories.

The 60 rebel MPs, which includes former minister Sir Iain Duncan Smith, want to add an amendment to the legislation that would give UK courts the power to ignore rulings from the European Court of Human Rights.

Mr Sunak has reportedly invited the MPs to No10 in an attempt to quell the rebellion.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have always been upfront about the unprecedented pressure being placed on our asylum system, brought about by a significant increase in dangerous and illegal journeys into the country.

“We continue to work across government and with local authorities to identify a range of accommodation options.

“The government remains committed to engaging with local authorities and key stakeholders as part of this process.”