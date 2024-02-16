Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex.

Border force, police and the ambulance service are all at the scene. The number of people discovered has not yet been confirmed but it is understood that some have been taken to hospital.

Responding to media reports about the incident, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X, formely Twitter: “Very concerned about these reports.

“From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding.”

Migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port (pictured) (Alamy Stock Photo)

This is a breaking story and is being updated