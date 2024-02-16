Jump to content

Migrants found in back of lorry at UK ferry port

There is a large emergency services presence at the scene

Holly Bancroft
Social Affairs Correspondent
Friday 16 February 2024 13:05
Two suspected migrants found in luggage hold on school coach after French trip

Migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex.

Border force, police and the ambulance service are all at the scene. The number of people discovered has not yet been confirmed but it is understood that some have been taken to hospital.

Responding to media reports about the incident, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X, formely Twitter: “Very concerned about these reports.

“From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding.”

Migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port (pictured)

(Alamy Stock Photo)

This is a breaking story and is being updated

