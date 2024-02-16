Migrants found in back of lorry at UK ferry port
There is a large emergency services presence at the scene
Migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex.
Border force, police and the ambulance service are all at the scene. The number of people discovered has not yet been confirmed but it is understood that some have been taken to hospital.
Responding to media reports about the incident, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X, formely Twitter: “Very concerned about these reports.
“From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding.”
This is a breaking story and is being updated
