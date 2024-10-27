Labour MP suspended after punch captured on CCTV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



MP Mike Amesbury has been suspended from the Labour party after CCTV footage emerged which appears to show he punched one of his constituents in the face before attacking the victim while he was on the floor.

The footage, obtained by MailOnline, shows Mr Amesbury squaring up to one of his constituents at 2.15am on Saturday morning in his constituency of Runcorn and Helsby, Cheshire.

He proceeds to punch the victim in the face, who then falls on his back into the road. The Labour MP then punches the victim at least six times more while he is on the ground.

The Labour politician has claimed he “felt threatened” in the run-up to the exchange and was later filmed telling the victim never to threaten him again as others attended to the injured man.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night. As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.’’

On Saturday, Mr Amesbury, 55, said: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

The Labour Party is under increasing pressure to suspend the MP.

Asked whether the Labour Party was investigating, Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “Mike Amesbury, who’s the MP in question, has gone forward to the police.

“He is co-operating with any investigation they would want to take forward. It is a matter for the police and we want to allow them to do that work.”

Robert Jenrick, the Tory leadership candidate, wrote on X: “Labour’s promised to ‘smash the gangs’. Looks like they’re now smashing their constituents instead.”