Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tributes have been paid to those who have died following the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht owned by tech tycoon Mike Lynch.

The yacht sank with 22 passengers and crew onboard after a freak storm off the coast of Sicily in the early hours of Monday, with six people on board confirmed to have died as the search continues for the final missing passenger.

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch, Morgan Stanley banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judith Bloomer, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, were all identified this morning after their bodies were recovered.

The body of Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, the yacht’s chef, had been found close to the wreck of the vessel on Monday.

An ambulance carrying the fifth recovered body leaves Porticello Harbour to the mortuary ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Tributes have now been paid to the victims of the sinking, while the rescue mission for the final missing person - Mr Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Mike Lynch, the tech tycoon who just months ago was cleared of a high-profile, 13-year fraud case relating to the sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard, was described by old friend Brent Hoberman as an “inspiring titan” and a “figurehead” for a generation of British entrepreneurs, according to This Is Money.

Mr Hoberman, the founder of online travel company Lastminute.com, who said he had known Mr Lynch for 28 years, added that he was a “real patriot”, while Tech London Advocates founder Russ Shaw said he was a “true visionary”.

Financial journalist David Worsfold said Mr Lynch “had time for everybody” and was an “engaging, welcoming man”.

Mike Lynch was cleared of a multi-billion pound fraud case relating to his company, Autonomy ( PA Archive )

He told LBC that Mr Lynch was a man of “passion”, with a love of mathematics, technology and music. The keen clarinet player once formed a jazz ensemble with his friends, Mr Worsfold said.

The family of Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy said in a statement: “We are grieving for our loved ones and all of those affected by the tragedy.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the emergency services and everyone who helped tirelessly in this rescue operation.

“Our parents were incredible people and an inspiration to many, but first and foremost they were focused on and loved their family and spending time with their new grandchildren.

“Together for five decades, our only comfort is that they are still together now.

“This is an unimaginable grief to shoulder. Our only ask is that our family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Mr Bloomer was also commended by the NSPCC for which he was the former honorary treasurer.

The children’s charity chairman Neil Berkett described him as a “very kind individual with a great sense of humour”.

“We are deeply saddened that the deaths of Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy have been confirmed after the yacht they were on tragically sank off the coast of Sicily,” Mr Beckett said.

“We are so grateful for everything they did for children and the NSPCC and our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this desperately sad time.”

Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer was identified this morning after recovery by the Italian coast guard ( PA Media )

Eve Appeal, a gynaecological cancer charity, also paid tribute to Mrs Bloomer, who worked for the organisation as a board member.

She is a “brilliant champion for women’s health and medical research... an incredible supporter, committee member, and trustee of our charity for over 20 years”, they said.

A friend of Recaldo Thomas, the chef whose body was found on Monday, told The Independent: “He was a one-of-a-kind special human being. Incredibly talented, contagious smile and laugh, an incredible voice with a deep love of the ocean and the moon.

Gareth Williams, another friend, told the BBC was a “well-loved, kind human being with a calm spirit”, while another Eli Fuller, told the outlet Mr Thomas was “friends with everybody”.

Recaldo Thomas was described as a “one of a kind special human being” with a “calm spirit” ( Facebook )

Chris Morvillo, the lawyer who was found dead alongside his wife, was described as a “legal giant” by fellow lawyer Joseph Azam.

“Any of us who have practised law in the white collar space are probably in shock with the news of the tragic and bizarre death of Chris Morvillo. He came from a line of legal giants. Thinking of his family tonight and the loss of this great legal talent,” Mr Azam wrote on X.

A former mentor of Mr Morvillo’s wife Neda said she was “totally shocked” about the yacht tragedy, before Mrs Morvillo’s body was identified.

Chris Morvillo was described as a “gentle giant” and Neda as “incredibly smart” ( Patrick McMullan via Getty Image )

Goldsmith Cecelia Bauer trained Mrs Morvillo in jewellery-making - after which she created her own jewellery company Neda Nassiri - and described her as “very upbeat, very happy,” and “incredibly smart.”

“She was glad to help anybody out that she could,” Ms Bauer added. “She was extremely generous…She was very special.”