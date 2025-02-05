Superyacht that sunk in Mike Lynch tragedy to finally be recovered from seabed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The superyacht that sank off Sicily last year, killing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six others, remains on the ocean floor but is set to be recovered later this year.

The boat will be removed once its mast is dismantled in a salvage operation likely to begin after the middle of April, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The recovery of the British-flagged Bayesian, lying on its right side at a depth of around 50 metres (164 feet), could help explain why it sank during a severe and sudden storm off the port of Porticello, near Palermo - an event that has baffled naval experts.

Twenty-two people were on board, and 15 survived, including nine of the 10 crew members as well as Lynch’s wife, whose company owned the Bayesian. Lynch’s daughter was among those who died.

The Italian prosecutors and coastguards have selected a recovery project led by TMC Marine Consultants Ltd, which involves pulling the 72-metre mast out of the water separately from the rest of the vessel, the source said.

open image in gallery Mike Lynch died in the superyacht disaster (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

TMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other salvage plans, which involved turning the 55.9-metre yacht, which weighs 534 tonnes, almost 90 degrees on the seabed without dismantling its mast, were rejected because of their complexity of the procedure, the source added.

Prosecutors in the town of Termini Imerese, near Palermo, have placed three crew members under investigation: captain James Cutfield, ship engineer Tim Parker Eaton and night watch duty sailor Matthew Griffiths.

They are suspected of manslaughter and causing a shipwreck, but being investigated in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will follow.

Prosecutors have said the ship would have to be pulled out of the water before the investigation could be concluded.

Once the Bayesian has been righted on the seabed and raised to the surface, it will most likely be taken to the nearby port of Palermo, some 8.4 nautical miles away, to investigate the cause of the disaster and recover any sensitive data on board.