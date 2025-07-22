Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hewlett Packard (HP) is set to recoup more than £700 million ($944 million) from the estate of the late Mike Lynch and his former business partner, Sushovan Hussain, a London High Court judge ruled on Tuesday.

The sum relates to HP’s ill-fated acquisition of British software firm Autonomy.

The US technology giant had sought to recover losses from Dr Lynch, who died last year when his luxury yacht sank off Sicily, and Mr Hussain.

HP had accused the pair of orchestrating an elaborate fraud to inflate Autonomy’s value before its $11.1 billion purchase in 2011, a deal that subsequently unravelled.

Within a year of the acquisition, HP wrote down Autonomy’s value by $8.8 billion and launched a $5 billion lawsuit against Dr Lynch and Mr Hussain in London. A judge ruled in HP’s favour in 2022.

Dr Lynch, once lauded as Britain’s answer to Bill Gates, consistently maintained his innocence, instead blaming HP for its failure to integrate Autonomy into its operations.

He was acquitted of criminal charges related to the deal in the US and had intended to appeal the High Court’s 2022 ruling, a process that was on hold pending this week’s decision on damages.

Judge Robert Hildyard ruled HP sustained losses of over £646 million ($871.8 million) in relation to the difference between what HP paid for Autonomy and what HP would have paid "had Autonomy's true financial position been correctly presented".

Hilyard also said HP was entitled to another £51.7 million in relation to "personal claims for deceit and/or misrepresentation against Dr Lynch and Mr Hussain", plus another $47.5 million in relation to losses suffered by group companies.

HP said at a hearing last year that it was seeking up to $4 billion. Hussain settled with HP earlier this year.