Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Mike Lynch’s estate ordered to pay HP £700m in High Court ruling

HP sought to recoup its losses from Dr Lynch’s estate, who died last year when his luxury yacht sank off Sicily

Sam Tobin
Tuesday 22 July 2025 11:46 BST
Comments
Who is Mike Lynch, the billionaire tech entrepreneur missing after sailing yacht Bayesian sinks in Italy

Hewlett Packard (HP) is set to recoup more than £700 million ($944 million) from the estate of the late Mike Lynch and his former business partner, Sushovan Hussain, a London High Court judge ruled on Tuesday.

The sum relates to HP’s ill-fated acquisition of British software firm Autonomy.

The US technology giant had sought to recover losses from Dr Lynch, who died last year when his luxury yacht sank off Sicily, and Mr Hussain.

HP had accused the pair of orchestrating an elaborate fraud to inflate Autonomy’s value before its $11.1 billion purchase in 2011, a deal that subsequently unravelled.

Within a year of the acquisition, HP wrote down Autonomy’s value by $8.8 billion and launched a $5 billion lawsuit against Dr Lynch and Mr Hussain in London. A judge ruled in HP’s favour in 2022.

Dr Lynch, once lauded as Britain’s answer to Bill Gates, consistently maintained his innocence, instead blaming HP for its failure to integrate Autonomy into its operations.

Hewlett Packard sued Lynch and Hussain accusing them of masterminding an elaborate fraud to inflate the value of Autonomy, which HP bought for $11.1 billion in 2011 before the deal spectacularly unravelled
Hewlett Packard sued Lynch and Hussain accusing them of masterminding an elaborate fraud to inflate the value of Autonomy, which HP bought for $11.1 billion in 2011 before the deal spectacularly unravelled (AP)

He was acquitted of criminal charges related to the deal in the US and had intended to appeal the High Court’s 2022 ruling, a process that was on hold pending this week’s decision on damages.

Judge Robert Hildyard ruled HP sustained losses of over £646 million ($871.8 million) in relation to the difference between what HP paid for Autonomy and what HP would have paid "had Autonomy's true financial position been correctly presented".

Hilyard also said HP was entitled to another £51.7 million in relation to "personal claims for deceit and/or misrepresentation against Dr Lynch and Mr Hussain", plus another $47.5 million in relation to losses suffered by group companies.

HP said at a hearing last year that it was seeking up to $4 billion. Hussain settled with HP earlier this year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in