Off the Sicilian coast, a complex salvage operation is underway to recover the British-flagged superyacht "Bayesian," which tragically sank last summer, claiming the lives of seven people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch and his daughter.

Two specialized floating cranes, the "Hebo Lift 2" and "Hebo Lift 10," are at the heart of the recovery effort. The "Hebo Lift 2" is equipped with remotely operated underwater vehicles and equipment crucial for the delicate task of retrieving the wreckage from the seabed. Meanwhile, the "Hebo Lift 10," one of Europe's most powerful maritime cranes, arrived in the Sicilian port of Termini Imerese on Saturday, having journeyed from Rotterdam.

Under the watchful eye of the Italian Coast Guard, the operation is expected to last between 20 and 25 days. The Coast Guard is not only supervising the recovery process but also maintaining a security perimeter to ensure the safety of the personnel involved. Once the "Bayesian" is brought ashore, it will be meticulously examined by judicial authorities as part of their ongoing investigation into the sinking.

Prosecutors are investigating the captain and two crew members for possible responsibility in connection with the Aug. 19, 2024, sinking. The 56-meter (183-foot)-long, 473-ton yacht sank during what appears to have been a sudden downburst, or localized powerful wind from a thunderstorm that spreads rapidly after hitting the surface.

open image in gallery Hannah and Mike Lynch died in the sinking last summer (family handout/PA) ( PA Media )

The yacht’s 75-meter (246-foot) aluminum mast -- the second tallest in the world — will be cut to allow the hull, which lies 49 meters (160 feet) below the surface, to be brought to the surface more easily, said coast guard Capt. Nicola Silvestri.

In addition to Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International Chairman Jonathan Bloomer and wife Judy, attorney Chris Morvillo and wife Neda, and ship’s cook Recaldo Thomas died in the shipwreck.

With the help of nearby vessels, 15 of the 22 people were rescued in the initial phase, one body was recovered, and six others reported missing. The bodies of the six missing people were found following long and complex search efforts, which continued until Aug. 23.