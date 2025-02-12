Mike Tindall guest-edits Beano for 45th anniversary of character Bananaman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former rugby player Mike Tindall has guest-edited an edition of Beano celebrating the 45th anniversary of the hapless superhero character Bananaman.

The 46-year-old, who is married to Zara Tindall, daughter of the Princess Royal, can be seen wearing an identical blue and yellow suit to the fictional character on the comic’s front cover.

Tindall reflects on his rugby career in the editor’s letter and features in a story where he teams up with Bananaman to save Beanotown from a rampaging troll.

He said: “It’s been brilliant to step into the world of Beano and join Bananaman on this epic adventure.

“I loved reading Beano growing up, and now being able to share that with my own kids is really cool.

“Bananaman’s 45th birthday is a reminder that fun, laughter, and a bit of mischief never go out of style, and sharing laughter with kids is timeless.”

Tindall’s editor’s letter reads: “Hi everybody! When the Editor asked me to join the naughtiest, most mischievous team in the world, I thought he meant a rugby team. But no – he was talking about you Beano readers! Gulp!

“When I was your age, I lived in the country. I was outside all day, riding bikes, jumping off hay bales, exploring the woods – anything to annoy farmers! I was always getting chased!

“My heroes were sportspeople – Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. But I didn’t want to be like them. I wanted to beat them! I’m VERY competitive!

“I wasn’t brilliant at one sport, but I was strong, determined and willing. I found a coach who believed in me and took every chance I got. Then one day I had the Rugby World Cup in my hands!

“My job now is being a dad and I love it. It’s important to set a good example, so I play pranks on the kids and their mum.”

His letter also encourages children to take on a sport, if they have the chance.

Bananaman first appeared in Nutty comic in 1980 and has starred in Beano since 2012.

He was originally conceived as a playful parody of traditional superheroes, super-strong and able to fly, but comically clueless.

Mike Stirling, director of mischief, Beano Studios, said: “Mike Tindall and Bananaman are the ultimate dream team!

“A rugby legend and a superhero famous for epic failure… what could possibly go wrong?

“Beano brings families together through shared laughs, so this anniversary edition celebrates that, with probably the funniest Bananaman story of all-time!”

The special 45th Bananaman Anniversary issue of Beano, guest-edited by Tindall, is available in selected supermarkets and newsagents, and online on magsdirect from Wednesday February 12 2025.