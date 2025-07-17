Minehead school bus crash latest: One child killed after coach carrying dozens of pupils overturns in Somerset
Police say at least one child has been killed and two more are seriously injured following the crash
A child has died after a school coach carrying children and staff from a day trip crashed in Somerset.
The coach was carrying 60-70 passengers and was heading back to a nearby middle school in Minehead on Thursday afternoon when the incident took place on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill.
A local resident said the coach had gone off the road and down a 20-foot slope.
Avon and Somerset Police said on Thursday evening that a child had died following the incident.
Speaking outside Bridgwater Police Centre, Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “A number of other people have presented or been taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.
“This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance, many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.
“Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening. An investigation into the cause of this incident will be carried out.”
Sir Keir Starmer issued a statement on X, saying “there are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child”.
Police and crime commissioner praises rescue teams
Clare Moody, police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset Police, has praised the emergency services for their swift response to the horrific crash.
“This is a tragedy and my thoughts are truly with the families of all those involved and what they must be going through,” she said.
“The dedication of the emergency services means that the last thing on their minds today will be themselves but they will need support in the days ahead.”
Education secretary issues statement
Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has issued a statement following the school bus crash in Somerset.
She wrote: “ It is heartbreaking to hear that a child has died and others are seriously injured following the incident in Minehead earlier today.
“My thoughts are with their friends and families, and all those affected by this tragic event.”
Local MP stifles tears as she speaks of school bus tragedy
Rachel Gilmour, the MP for Tiverton and Minehead, herself a mother of four, stifled tears as she told Sky News she had no words for the tragedy of the crash.
“I don’t have words, to be honest,” she said, noting how “close-knit” the community is. “It’s a day I wish I did not have to comment on.”
She added that Minehead school had been “making my heart sing” as it blossomed into a successful school.
“The children were full of confidence, they were happy, they were secure, and ... I cannot imagine how those parents are now feeling,” she said.
School issues statement on Somerset coach crash
The trust which runs the school whose pupils were on the coach that crashed near Minehead, Somerset, has said it is working closely with the emergency services.
In a statement, Beacon Education Multi-Academy Trust, which runs Minehead Middle School, said: “We are working closely with the emergency services and relevant authorities following an incident this afternoon to support our pupils, families, and staff at this very difficult time.
“We will update our school community further as soon as more information becomes available, and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we manage this evolving situation with care and sensitivity.”
We have some more details of the crash
The school coach slid 20ft down a bank after it flipped onto its roof, the press conference has been told.
An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately, Gavin Ellis of Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said.
“We were mobilised to a major incident of a coach that had overturned onto its roof and slid approximately 20ft down the embankment,” he told reporters.
“Our crews carried out a number of extrications and rescues in extremely difficult circumstances, and they also supported our ambulance colleagues with casualty treatment.
“This was a very complex and technically difficult incident for our crews to deal with, and I’m grateful for the tireless effort and actions of the crews in doing everything they could for those who were trapped and as quickly as safely as possible.
“I’m also grateful to the off-duty firefighter who was traveling behind the coach at the point of the crash who was able to start to release those casualties from the bus.”
Starmer issues statement on 'heartbreaking' crash
Sir Keir Starmer has described the news that a child has died in a school bus crash as a “heartbreaking” update.
In a post on X, he wrote: “A heartbreaking update on the school bus crash in Somerset.
“There are no adequate words to acknowledge the death of a child. All my thoughts are with their parents, family and friends, and all those affected.
“Thank you to the emergency workers who are responding at pace — I’m being kept up to date on this situation.”
Everything we know
Below is a quick summary of everything we know about today’s horrific crash in Somerset.
- A school bus crashed at 3.15pm on A396, near Minehead
- It was carrying between 60 and 70 people
- Witnesses say it fell down a 20ft slope at an area where there are no barriers on the road
- There were dozens of children on board the coach from Minehead Middle School
- One child was pronounced dead at the scene
- Two more were airlifted to the nearby hospital
- In total, 21 people were taken to hospital
It remains unclear what caused the coach to crash. It was heading back to Minehead Middle School. The school’s term finishes in less than a week.
Police statement in full
We bring you the full statement of Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington of Avon and Somerset Police.
Speaking outside Bridgwater Police Centre, Mr Edgington said: “We can confirm tonight that one child has sadly died.
“A formal identification process will need to be carried out, but our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, who we are in contact with.
“A specially-trained officer will be providing them with support.
“Many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.
“Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening.”
Transport secretary says she is receiving regular updates
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander says she is receiving regular updates on the Somerset crash.
In pictures: Emergency services tend to crash
We have some of the first pictures from the scene of today’s car crash in Somerset.
Pictures of the damaged school coach are not being published.
