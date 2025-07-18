Police confirm 10-year-old boy was killed in Somerset school bus crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The child who died in a school bus crash in Somerset has been confirmed as a 10-year-old boy.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Friday that the sole fatality in the crash was the boy, though they did not name him. They added that six more children and three adults, including the driver, remain in hospital.

Between 60 and 70 people were on board the bus, which was heading back to Minehead Middle School after a day trip for Year 5 classes to Exmoor Zoo.

The bus left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope on Thursday afternoon.

Formal identification has not yet been completed, but specially trained officers are supporting the boy’s next of kin.

open image in gallery Two boys lay flowers with the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Two children were taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by air ambulance following the incident, while four other children and three adults remain in hospital in Somerset, a police spokesperson said.

The crash happened on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20ft (six metres) from the roadway, down a steep slope.

An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Recovery of the vehicle and collision investigation are complex, and police expect the road to remain closed for a considerable time.

open image in gallery A note left on a bunch of flowers among the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead, Somerset ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Minehead Middle School, which caters for pupils aged between nine and 14, and is five days away from the end of term, remained closed on Friday.

On Friday, a stream of people went to the school to pay respects, leaving floral tributes and messages at the gates. Dozens of bouquets of flowers, balloons, and messages have been left at the school.

Many were visibly upset and could be seen hugging and supporting each other.

The driver of the coach is reported to be in a stable condition but has suffered “a number of injuries”.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “On behalf of the emergency services, I would like to thank the 24 volunteers from Exmoor Search and Rescue who carried out first aid triage at the rest centre and have rope and search skills.

“I also pass on thanks to the staff of the Rest and Be Thankful pub at Wheddon Cross, which opened its doors as the rest centre.

“Of course, we also recognise the efforts of Minehead Middle School, for keeping parents and carers informed and providing support to the school community during what is a difficult and distressing time for them all.”