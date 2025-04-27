Minibuses used by disabled people and school children destroyed in fire
Police and fire crews were called to the incident at Silk Mills Park and Ride in Taunton, Somerset, shortly after 7.50pm on Saturday.
Seven specially adapted minibuses used by disabled people and school children have been destroyed in a fire.
The vehicles, which are owned by Somerset Council, were parked at the Silk Mills Park and Ride in Taunton, Somerset, when the fire broke out shortly after 7.50pm on Saturday (April 26).
Police officers and fire crews attended the scene.
Images released by Avon and Somerset Police show the extent of the damage, with multiple minibuses reduced to blackened shells.
Windows were shattered, bonnets mangled, and roofs crumpled by the intense heat.
No injuries have been reported and police say they are investigating the cause of the fire.
The force added: “This will have a significant impact on vulnerable members of the community, and officers urge anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.
“Police especially want to hear from you if you saw someone acting suspiciously or have any relevant dashcam or other footage around the park and ride between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday.”
Park-and-ride as well as school services are expected to run as normal on Monday but the force requested people follow the Travel Somerset X page for updates.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is also investigating.