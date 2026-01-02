Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black cab drivers are hailing a ‘landmark step’ after the government enforced higher taxes on online minicab firms.

The Tour Operators Margin Scheme, designed to significantly reduce the VAT paid by tour operators and holiday coach trips, was being misused by online minicab firms.

The Treasury said these firms were “illegitimately using a niche scheme to avoid tax”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said in a statement: “We’re putting the brakes on the illegitimate use of a niche tax scheme to protect everyday cabbies.”

The scheme permits travel and holiday businesses to only pay VAT on the profit they make on package trips.

The government said this typically reduces the effective VAT rate to 4 per cent.

open image in gallery The Tour Operators Margin Scheme, designed to significantly reduce the VAT paid by tour operators and holiday coach trips, was being misused by online minicab firms. ( Jonathan Brady/PA )

Steve McNamara, the general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, which represents black cab drivers, said: “For too long, drivers and small operators paying the full 20 per cent VAT have had to compete with online mini cab firms benefiting from a niche tax scheme.”

He added: “The government’s decision to apply VAT to all private hire journeys is a landmark step for fairness and integrity in our industry.”

Andrew Brem, Uber’s general manager for the UK, said the change will mean prices rise for passengers in London.

“The government’s action today to change the rules will mean higher prices for passengers in London, and less work for drivers, when people are already struggling with the cost of living,” he said.

“The courts have twice ruled that the Tour Operators’ Margin Scheme applied to operators like Uber. This decision also establishes the absurd situation where a trip in London will be taxed at a different rate than a trip anywhere else in the UK.”

The reform is expected to bring in an £700 million a year and the new measure was first announced by the Chancellor in the budget.