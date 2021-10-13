Minister apologises for Covid failings that led to thousands of deaths

A cabinet minister has apologised for government failures that led to thousands of avoidable deaths from Covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic.

Oliver Dowden, co-chair of the Convervatives, said he is “sorry” and that ministers “would do some things differently with hindsight.”

Mr Dowden’s comments, to Sky News’ Kay Burley, follow the refusal of his cabinet colleague, Stephen Barclay, to apologise to the same interviewer on Tuesday.

A damning report by MPs found that the government’s initial approach was focused on herd immunity, leading to a delay in introducing the first lockdown that potentially cost thousands of 20,000 lives or more.

The 150-page document, titled ‘Coronavirus: Lessons learned to date’, also admits the failure to create a working test and trace system, the government’s lack of priority for social care and the disproportionately high death rates for ethnic minorities and those with learning disabilities.

Invited to apologise over the findings, Mr Barclay said: “Well no, we followed the scientific advice, we protected the NHS, we took the decisions based on the evidence before us.”

However, on Wednesday Mr Dowden said: “I welcome this report. It’s a very good report by Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt. The government will, as we do with all these reports, be fully analysing it and giving a full response to the recommendations.”

He added: “We’re sorry for the losses that all those families have suffered.”

Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said: “This is the first time the Government has publicly apologised to us for the loss of our loved ones, and the acknowledgement of their responsibility is welcome.

“However, yesterday’s report only scratched the surface of what this country has been through over the past two years. It is clear that only through a full statutory inquiry will we learn the lessons needed to save lives in the future and answer the questions that will help bring closure to bereaved families."

Ms Goodman lost her father, Stuart, in March 2020 and believed an earlier lockdown may have meant her father wouldn’t have been as easily exposed to the virus. She has been campaigning for justice for bereaved families since.