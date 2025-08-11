Prison population hits highest number in almost a year and near-record levels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The prison population of England and Wales has jumped to the highest number in nearly a year and is nearing record levels, despite tens of thousands of offenders being released early in recent months, official figures show.

A total of 88,238 people were in jail as of Monday, up 231 on the previous week and a rise of more than 1,200 in the past two months, according to data published by the Ministry of Justice.

There are just 283 fewer prisoners now than the record high of 88,521 reached in September last year during the aftermath of the summer riots in towns and cities across the UK.

The spike comes despite Government efforts to ease overcrowding by freeing some 26,456 offenders early since last year.

The scheme was launched as an emergency measure in September, with eligible inmates serving more than five years released after serving only 40% of their fixed-term sentence, rather than the usual 50%.

Ministers have since announced further plans to free up space following a major independent review by former Conservative Lord Chancellor David Gauke.

Prisoners in England and Wales, including some serious offenders, could be released after serving a third of their sentence under the reforms, though some inmates, including those with terror convictions, will not be eligible.

Meanwhile, more foreign criminals will be deported before their appeals have been heard as the Government expands its “deport now, appeal later” scheme.

Offenders from another 15 countries, including India, Bulgaria and Australia, will now be included in the scheme, bringing the total to 23 countries under the plans announced on Monday.

Officials have said increasing deportations will help ease pressure on overcrowded prisons.

But figures from the Ministry of Justice from the end of June suggest there are currently just 772 prisoners from the 15 new countries covered by “deport now, appeal later”.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the move, which requires parliamentary approval, would save £54,000 a year per prison place.