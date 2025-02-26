Gary Lineker joins hundreds to criticise removal of Gaza film from BBC iPlayer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 500 UK-based media professionals, including broadcaster Gary Lineker and actor Miriam Margolyes, have condemned the BBC’s decision to remove a documentary about Gaza from iPlayer.

Last week, the corporation apologised after it emerged that the film’s child narrator is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

Following the discovery about Abdullah Al-Yazouri, who speaks about what life is like in the territory amid the war between Israel and Hamas, the BBC later added a disclaimer to the programme and has since removed the film from its online catch-up service.

In an open letter addressed to the BBC’s director general Tim Davie, chairman Samir Shah and chief content officer Charlotte Moore, hundreds of TV and film professionals and journalists criticised the decision to remove the documentary as “politically motivated censorship”.

The letter reads: “This film is an essential piece of journalism, offering an all-too-rare perspective on the lived experiences of Palestinian children living in unimaginable circumstances, which amplifies voices so often silenced.”

Further accusations have been made about Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, such as claims that other children were pictured with the militant group Hamas.

The letter says Mr Al-Yazouri “served as Gaza’s deputy minister of agriculture, a civil service role concerned with food production”.

It continues: “Conflating such governance roles in Gaza with terrorism is both factually incorrect and dehumanising.

“This broad-brush rhetoric assumes that Palestinians holding administrative roles are inherently complicit in violence – a racist trope that denies individuals their humanity and right to share their lived experiences.”

Of his son, Abdullah, the letter adds: “Children must not be held responsible for the actions of adults, and weaponising family associations to discredit a child’s testimony is both unethical and dangerous.”

The letter, published in full on the Artists for Palestine UK website, continues: “As industry professionals who craft stories for the British public, including for the BBC, we condemn the weaponisation of a child’s identity and the racist insinuation that Palestinian narratives must be scrutinised through a lens of suspicion.

“We urge you to reject these tactics, protect vulnerable voices, and reaffirm your commitment to stories that hold power to account.”

Other signatories include actors Riz Ahmed, Juliet Stevenson and Khalid Abdalla, playwright Hanif Kureishi and broadcaster Anita Rani.

In response, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said: “The BBC’s bias and lack of accountability have led it to a new low, where it is a mouthpiece for terrorists and their supporters.”

They continued: “We believe that the license fee should be suspended pending a full independent inquiry into bias at the BBC.”

The BBC said earlier this week the film “features important stories we think should be told – those of the experiences of children in Gaza” but that it would not be available on iPlayer while the broadcaster conducted “further due diligence with the production company”.

On Tuesday, dozens of protesters gathered outside Broadcasting House in London claiming the BBC had aired Hamas propaganda.

The demonstration was organised by CAA, which has also criticised the BBC’s coverage of hostage handovers in recent weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she had discussed the documentary with Tim Davie in which she expressed her “deep concern” about the issues surrounding the film.

She added: “It is paramount that the investigation the BBC is conducting sheds light on what happened and who knew what when. I expect to be kept informed of the outcome of their investigation.”

The documentary, made by London-based production company Hoyo Films, was initially broadcast on February 17 at 9pm on BBC Two.