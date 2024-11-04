Body found in search for missing artist Sarah Cunningham in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A body has been found in the search for an artist who went missing in Camden over the weekend.

Sarah Cunningham, an internationally recognised 31-year-old artist, was last seen in north London at around 3am on Saturday and was reported missing by her family later that day.

The Metropolitan Police said on Monday officers had informed her relatives of a casualty on the tracks at a nearby Tube station.

The body has not yet been formally identified, police added, saying the death was being treated as unexpected but was not currently thought to be suspicious.

In an appeal shared at 5.30pm on Saturday, which was viewed nearly half a million times on social media platform X, Anthony Cunningham described his sister as having last been seen leaving an apartment building on Jamestown Road, close to the intersection of the Regent’s Canal and Camden High Street.

Mr Cunningham had urged anyone with information to come forward to the police.

London’s Lisson Gallery, where Ms Cunningham has seen her work displayed, had also posted on Instagram to urge anyone with information to contact the Metropolitan Police. A description of Ms Cunningham said she was 5 feet and 3 inches tall and had been wearing a black top, black skirt and Converse trainers.

There had been reports of Ms Cunningham being seen getting into a dark Vauxhall car, but police are said to have later concluded this was not her.

In a new statement, Scotland Yard said the emergency services had been called to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Chalk Farm Underground station shortly after 1am on Monday.

“While we await formal identification, Sarah’s family have been informed of this development,” the statement said.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time. Officers from the Met are working with colleagues in the British Transport Police to look into the circumstances.

“The death is being treated as unexpected but at this time it is not thought to be suspicious.”

Ms Cunningham received the Royal College of Art’s Ali H Alkazzi Scholarship Award, and her work has been exhibited internationally including in New York and Los Angeles. She had recently returned from Seoul, where her work had been showcased by Burberry.