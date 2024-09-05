Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Merseyside Police has issued an urgent appeal for help to find a missing 10-month-old girl and her father due to “concerns for their welfare”.

Layla Rose Wheeler, who is described as having short blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen in Wallasey Village, Wirral, and is believed to be with her dad, Clifford Wheeler.

Detectives are urging people to report any sightings of the pair to the force and anyone with any information about where they should come forward.

The force said in a statement: “Please share and help us urgently find missing Layla Rose Wheeler, 10 months.

“Layla was last seen in the Wallasey Village area, and is believed to be with her father Clifford Wheeler. We have concerns for both of their welfare.

“Layla has short blonde hair and blue eyes.”

Officers urged people to call 999 if they see Layla or Clifford, or pass on any sightings via an online form.