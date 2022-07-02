Urgent search for missing boy, 12, in Dewsbury
Gavan Francis disappeared some time between Friday and Saturday morning
West Yorkshire Police have launched a “high risk” missing persons appeal in the search for a 12-year-old boy.
The force said Gavan Francis disappeared some time between Friday and Saturday morning.
He is believed to be in the Dewsbury area and has been described as white, 4ft 10in tall, skinny, with short blond/brown hair.
Francis was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black baseball cap, dark trainers and a light grey body warmer before he vanished, police said.
Officers said that they were concerned for the boy’s welfare.
The details of the appeal were issued by police on Twitter at 2.11am on Saturday.
The inquiry has been rated as a “High Risk Missing Person Appeal”.
The Independent has contacted West Yorkshire Police for updates.
Anyone with any information about Francis was urged to ring 101, log 1098 30 June.
