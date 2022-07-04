Fairlop Waters: Emergency services search for boy, 17, missing after entering water

The boy’s family have been informed, police have said

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 04 July 2022 11:27
<p>The boy entered the water and has been unaccounted for, police said</p>

(Geograph - John Davies)

Police have launched a search after a 17-year-old boy entered Fairlop Waters in the early hours of 4 July and was “unaccounted for.”

The Metropolitan Police were called to Fairlop Waters, Ilford, shortly after 12.30am on to reports of a concern for safety.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade while the National Police Air Service was called to the scene to help with the search

The search is ongoing and the boy's next of kin have been informed.

Redbridge Council said in a statement: “Following an incident on the lake at Fairlop Waters in the early hours of this morning, the park is closed to visitors at the request of the emergency services. At this moment we do not know when the park will be re-opened. Please check our website for further updates.”

Labour parliamentary candidate Kam Rai said there appeared to be “an incidence of misadventure on the lake at Fairlop Waters in the early hours” before sharing the park will be closed to visitors.

It is thought that divers are due to enter the lake - which is used for water sports such as sailing and wind surfing - today to assist the hunt.

Meanwhile While Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said: “Following an incident on the lake at Fairlop Waters in the early hours of this morning, the park is closed to visitors at the request of the emergency services.

“At this moment we do not know when the park will be re-opened. Please check the council’s website for further updates.”

More follows...

