Urgent hunt for man, 23, who vanished on night out with friends

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are still hunting a missing man last seen walking by himself by a dockyard after vanishing on a night out in Bristol.

Jack O’Sullivan, who turned 23 last week, was last seen at around 3.15am on Saturday 2 March in the area of Brunel Lock Road after attending a birthday party with friends.

His heartbroken mother Catherine has been returning to the spot every day in the hope of gleaning more information on the whereabouts of her son.

She told BBC Breakfast: “We have tried to retrace his steps because we have footage of him. We have come out at three o’clock in the morning into the area to walk the route we know he took. We wanted to see how well-lit it might be and to search for an answer really.

“Jack’s birthday was hell on earth, it really was. I want the world to try and give me an answer to where Jack is.”

Avon and Somerset Police said that at 3.24am he tried to make a call to a friend who was still at the party, but when the friend called back ten minutes later, Mr O’Sullivan answered but only managed to say “hello” before the line cut out.

Jack was last seen at around 3.15am on Saturday 2 March in the area of Brunel Lock Road ( Avon and Somerset Police )

Police describe Jack as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair. He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.

Speaking at the site of Jack’s last confirmed location, senior investigating officer DI Jason Chidgey said: “This is an incredibly difficult and distressing time for Jack’s family and friends and we are continuing our efforts to try and find him.

“It has been one month since Jack was last seen down in the Cumberland Basin area and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have been driving along these roads and may have seen something, or have dashcam footage if they did not see it themselves.

Map showing the area where Jack was last seen ( Avon and Somerset Police )

“If you live in the area and have CCTV or video doorbells, please check back to Saturday 2 March and see if you notice anything or anyone meeting Jack’s description.

“The smallest bit of information could make a huge difference in our investigation so, even if you don’t think it is important, we encourage people to still get in touch with us.

“We are keeping an open mind about where Jack is but this is very out of character for him and we have been working hard to track his movements that night.

“Detectives have carried out extensive CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries, we have deployed a specialist dive team to search the basin and the wider River Avon – due to Jack’s proximity to the river when he was last seen – and have been looking at his phone and why that was active after his last confirmed sighting.”

Anyone who spots Jack is asked to call 999 and give the reference 5224055172 to the call handler.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, or have some footage which could aid the investigation, call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 or get in touch on the website.