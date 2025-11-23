Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing 13-year-old schoolgirl in Bolton.

Bolton Police, part of Greater Manchester Police, have published an appeal to find 13-year-old Ramona.

The teenager was last spotted at 8pm on Young Street in Bolton, according to the appeal published on Friday, 21 November 2025.

She is described as a white female, around 5ft2, of very slim build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, black pants and trainers.

Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly worried about her and want to make sure she is safe and well.

“Any members of the public who have information have been asked to contact police on 0161 856 5511, quoting log 0690 of 22/11/25.”

