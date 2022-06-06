Urgent search for missing brothers aged 11 and 13

Police are searching for two young brothers who have been missing for five days.

Ayaan Amin, 13, and Armaan Amin, 11, were both reported missing on Wednesday, 1 June.

Investigators believe the children are in the East Leicester area.

Leicestershire Police said their family and officers were extremely concerned for their safety. The force urged anyone with any information to contact police.

Ayaan was described as about 4ft tall with green eyes and dark blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Armaan was described as about 4ft 4ins tall. He has brown eyes and light brown hair and was last seen wearing a beige-coloured top and jeans.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts was asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 449 of 1 June.