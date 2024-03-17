Jump to content

Police launch urgent search for four missing children last seen in York

The four children were last seen at their homes in York, North Yorkshire, on Friday, but haven’t returned since

Alexander Butler
Sunday 17 March 2024 14:15
<p>Harrison, 11, has been missing with three other children since Friday </p>

Harrison, 11, has been missing with three other children since Friday

(North Yorkshire Police)

Police are searching for four missing children in York after they were last seen at their homes on Friday but haven’t returned since.

North Yorkshire Police said it was looking for twins Harrison and Harper, aged 11, Lacie, 12 and Chelsea, 13, who are believed to be together.

A police spokesperson said: “They did not return home last night and we are now searching the city to find them.

“We believe they could be together. We’re issuing their images and asking people to keep an eye out and report any possible sightings by calling 101 and selecting option 1.

“Please provide any of the following reference number when sharing information: 12240047121.”

Harrison 11, has been missing since Friday after last being seen at home in York

(North Yorkshire Police)

Harper, 11, has also been missing since Friday after last being seen at home in York

(North Yorkshire Police)

Lacie, 12, has been missing since Friday after last being seen at home in York

(North Yorkshire Police)

Chelsea, 13, was last seen at home in York

(North Yorkshire Police)

