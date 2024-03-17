Police launch urgent search for four missing children last seen in York
The four children were last seen at their homes in York, North Yorkshire, on Friday, but haven’t returned since
Police are searching for four missing children in York after they were last seen at their homes on Friday but haven’t returned since.
North Yorkshire Police said it was looking for twins Harrison and Harper, aged 11, Lacie, 12 and Chelsea, 13, who are believed to be together.
A police spokesperson said: “They did not return home last night and we are now searching the city to find them.
“We believe they could be together. We’re issuing their images and asking people to keep an eye out and report any possible sightings by calling 101 and selecting option 1.
“Please provide any of the following reference number when sharing information: 12240047121.”
