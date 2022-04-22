Teenage girl ‘Clementine’ missing from southwest London say police
Officers want to hear from anyone who has information on schoolgirl
Police are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl missing from southwest London.
The schoolgirl, whom they identified only as Clementine, disappeared from her home in Twickenham.
She was born in 2007, Richmond Police said, which makes her 14 or 15.
The force put out an appeal on social media earlier on Friday for information.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said they could not give any more details because they were not launching a formal appeal yet, and a decision on doing so would depend on the circumstances and needs of local officers.
The Met receives reports of about 1,000 missing people a day and many are found, he said.
Anyone with any information or who sees Clementine is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference to 22MIS013222.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies