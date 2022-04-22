Police are appealing for help in finding a teenage girl missing from southwest London.

The schoolgirl, whom they identified only as Clementine, disappeared from her home in Twickenham.

She was born in 2007, Richmond Police said, which makes her 14 or 15.

The force put out an appeal on social media earlier on Friday for information.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said they could not give any more details because they were not launching a formal appeal yet, and a decision on doing so would depend on the circumstances and needs of local officers.

The Met receives reports of about 1,000 missing people a day and many are found, he said.

Anyone with any information or who sees Clementine is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference to 22MIS013222.