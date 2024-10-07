Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A “beloved” emu called Irwin has been found dead in a river after a week long search in Wiltshire.

Staff at the Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary said they believe Irwin slipped and stumbled into the River Avon while playing with other emus last Monday.

A search was launched with volunteers from the local community and a drone but his body was discovered when the water subsided enough for a search to take place near Truckle Bridge.

In a statement on Facebook, the sanctuary said: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have to announce that our beloved emu, Irwin, has been found dead.”

The sanctuary said: “In normal circumstances this shouldn’t have been a problem as emus are very adept at swimming, however it occurred at night – a time during which their vision is not best suited.

It is suspected he fell in the river while playing with other emus last Monday ( Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary/PA Wire )

“And due to the recent heavy rainfall, the river had broken its banks and run into the field, making the area sodden and very slippery. We believe due to these conditions, and perhaps shock, he simply didn’t have sufficient opportunity to right himself and swim to safety.

“Whatever the case, we sincerely hope Irwin didn’t suffer for long.”

A flightless running bird of the same family as the ostrich and the kiwi, emus are the second-largest living bird in the world behind the ostrich.

In a touching tribute, the sanctuary shared their devastation and said: “Irwin was a jolly emu who loved cuddles, and especially cold showers during summer, whereupon he would roll over before standing up and shaking himself dry before looking to us for another dousing. And another.

“Irwin gave us much love, and lived happily at the Malmesbury animal sanctuary. He will never be forgotten. Irwin will live on in all our hearts. So long, Irwin. Precious boy.”