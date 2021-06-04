Five-year-old girl seen walking alone at midnight found safe

A five-year-old girl who was seen wandering alone along the streets of Ollerton, Nottinghamshire around midnight last night has been found safe and well.

Police were called at 11.55pm Thursday night when a member of the public reported seeing a young girl was walking alone on Tuxford Road near Newark Road, in the general direction of a crematorium. The girl was described as white with short brown or blonde hair, wearing a ‘Disney style’ onesie; she did not appear to be in distress.

Overnight, Nottinghamshire Police issued a media appeal requesting that anyone who recognised the description of the girl, or anyone who had any information that could help with the investigation contact the force immediately.

Officers also made door-to-door inquiries throughout the neighbourhood, and used a drone and sniffer dogs to assist their search.

Around 8.10am Friday morning, a man called the police after seeing the appeal.

The police released a statement saying that the man had been visited by officers who confirmed that the girl was on her own the previous night, but that she returned to her home in Boughton shortly thereafter.

Inspector Graham Clarke said: “Reports of this nature is something the force take hugely seriously, as you can see with the amount of resources we had in the area overnight

“We would like to thank everyone in the community and the local media for their help in sharing our media appeal last night, which has thankfully had a good and safe conclusion”