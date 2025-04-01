Girl, 11, who went missing after entering River Thames named by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 11-year-old girl still missing after she entered the River Thames has been named by the Metropolitan Police as Kaliyah Coa.

Kaliyah, who had been playing with another young girl and boy during a school inset day, slipped into the water before a life ring could be thrown to her, residents said.

Shaleen Rajaendram, 59, said: “I heard upstairs a guy was screaming ‘wait there, wait, the police is coming’.”

open image in gallery Police helicopter searches for the girl off Barge House Road, east London ( X/IG1IG3 )

The schoolgirl entered the water near Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport in east London.

Kerry Benadjaoud said a male neighbour told her she had called police. She said: “But he said at the time he could see her (the girl’s) hands going down. So, by the time I got down there with the ring I couldn’t find her.”

The lifelong area resident said she discovered shoes, a sock, a coat and a phone near the river, and handed the items to the police.

“Apparently she was paddling, so her socks and shoes were off, her coat, then she must have slipped and gone down”, she added.

Emergency services were called at 1.23pm on Monday with London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, the RNLI and the Coastguard searching for the missing schoolgirl.

open image in gallery Police continue to lead a recovery mission to find Kaliyah Coa in the Thames ( Pol Allingham/PA Wire )

A police statement said officers are now leading a recovery mission along the Thames to find Kaliyah.

Chief Superintendent Dan Card said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Kaliyah’s family through this deeply upsetting time and our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“We are committed to finding Kaliyah and are working with partners to conduct a thorough search over a wide area – utilising drone technology and boats.

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers, and colleagues from other emergency services, as they responded rapidly to carry out a large-scale search during a highly pressurised and distressing time.

“Equally we appreciate this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive. You will see extra officers in the area during the coming days – if you have any concerns then please speak to them.”

If anyone has any relevant information they wish to share, please contact 101, quoting 3699/31Mar. If it is an emergency, dial 999.