Urgent hunt for girl, 9, missing for two days

Police are urgently appealing for information about a schoolgirl who has been missing for two days.

Soraya, nine, was last seen in Canning Town in London on Tuesday, and is believed to be in the company of her mother.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a young girl who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

“Soraya, aged 9, was last seen in Beckton Road in Canning Town, London at around 5pm on Tuesday 28 May.

“She is usually seen wearing colourful leggings. Soraya is not believed to be alone, and likely to be in the company of her mother.

“She also has links to the Canning Town area of London.”

They added officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and for anyone with information to come forward to Hertfordshire Police or to contact 101.