Urgent search for missing teenage sisters last seen carrying suitcases

Officers trying to locate teenagers who were last seen together in Halifax

Madeline Sherratt
Thursday 15 August 2024 13:09
Police have launched an urgent search for two teenage sisters in Yorkshire who were last seen carrying suitcases.

CCTV Footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows Halima Ahmed, 15, and Khadeeja Ahmed, 14, wearing dark clothing and headscarves as cameras caught them near their home in Halifax.

Both girls were carrying small and bright hand luggage-sized suitcases that appeared to be silver and pink.

Halima Ahmed and Khadeeja Ahmed are missing from Halifax
One of the girls who held the silver suitcase was also wearing a bright pink backpack.

Police have urged anyone who has seen the girls to call 101.

