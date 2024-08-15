Urgent search for missing teenage sisters last seen carrying suitcases

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police have launched an urgent search for two teenage sisters in Yorkshire who were last seen carrying suitcases.

CCTV Footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows Halima Ahmed, 15, and Khadeeja Ahmed, 14, wearing dark clothing and headscarves as cameras caught them near their home in Halifax.

Both girls were carrying small and bright hand luggage-sized suitcases that appeared to be silver and pink.

Halima Ahmed and Khadeeja Ahmed are missing from Halifax ( West Yorkshire Police )

One of the girls who held the silver suitcase was also wearing a bright pink backpack.

Police have urged anyone who has seen the girls to call 101.