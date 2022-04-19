Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week
The two teenage girls have been missing for almost one week
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.
Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.
It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.
Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.
Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.
Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
