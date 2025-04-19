Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fears for 14 year-old girl who disappeared while walking her cockapoo

Police are concerned for the safety of Isabella Hayward, 14, who went out for a dog walk but did not return home

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Saturday 19 April 2025 09:29 BST
West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who spots Isabella Hayward, 14, to ring 101
West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who spots Isabella Hayward, 14, to ring 101

Police have issued an appeal after a teenager went out for a dog walk and did not return.

Isabella Hayward, 14, left her home in Allerton Bywater, West Yorkshire, at 12.30pm on Friday and has not been seen since.

She left wearing a stone-coloured White Fox top and black leggings, West Yorkshire Police said in an appeal on the force’s Facebook page.

She was walking a sandy coloured cockapoo called Cooper with a blue collar on.

Isabella went out with cockapoo Cooper, wearing a blue collar, on Friday
Isabella went out with cockapoo Cooper, wearing a blue collar, on Friday

Officers are concerned for her safety and have urged anyone with information to contact them immediately.

The force added: “Police are concerned for her safety and ask if sighted then please ring 101 and quote log 1716 18/04/25.”

