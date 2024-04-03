Missing teen who vanished a month ago spotted with mystery man carrying roses
“We don’t know anything about the man she was seen travelling with,” said Wiltshire Police
This is the last known sighting of a teenage girl who vanished a month ago after being seen holding a bunch of roses arm-in-arm with a mystery man.
Police are asking for the man to come forward and provide details after the pair were caught shopping on CCTV before travelling to London Paddington station.
Linh Hoang, who turned 18 on Tuesday, was last seen at 12.30pm on 2 March after she failed to return to her place of care in Trowbridge, Wiltshire.
Wiltshire Police said the teenager left a note indicating her desire to leave her home.
She is also thought to have links to the Gloucester area.
Detective inspector Justin Downes said: “We are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Linh. The fact that we have not heard anything from her for a month is deeply concerning and our priority is to ensure that this young woman is safe and well.
“We don’t know anything about the man she was seen travelling with, and while it does not appear that she was coerced in any way, we would also like to know his identity and speak to him about Linh.
“Anyone who recognises her, or the man she appears to have travelled to London with, is urgently asked to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting log 54240024862. Alternatively, you can leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
