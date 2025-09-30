Pensioner found dead after huge search at popular beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A search operation has recovered the body of an elderly man from a popular tourist beach in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police responded to concerns for the welfare of a man on the rocks of Ladram Bay in Sidmouth on Monday morning at 7.25am.

The Exmouth and Beer coastguard search and rescue teams, Sidmouth independent lifeboat, coastguard helicopter and South West Ambulance Service attended the incident at Big Picket Rock, between Ladram Bay and Jacobs Ladder beach, where they found a man in his eighties.

The lifeboat brought him to the beach, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

The popular seafront experienced short closures as emergency vehicles attended the scene in Sidmouth.

Exmouth Police shared a statement on social media: “This morning officers from Exmouth patrol and rural east Devon patrol supported Exmouth and Beer coastguard search and rescue teams, Sidmouth independent lifeboat, the coastguard helicopter and South West Ambulance Service, with an incident at Big Picket Rock under High Peak between Ladram Bay and Jacobs Ladder beach at Sidmouth (this area comes under the Exmouth policing area).

“A person was recovered by Sidmouth's ‘Speedy Sid’ inshore lifeboat and was conveyed to Sidmouth beach, but unfortunately had passed away. The family have been informed and our collective thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Whilst eventually it finalised in Sidmouth, thank you for your patience and understanding around short closures and emergency vehicle obstructions on Sidmouth seafront as well as the CG helicopter landing on the seafront.”

Ladram Bay is a secluded pebble beach between Sidmouth and Budleigh Salterton, which has become a popular holiday destination with caravan and holiday parks nearby.