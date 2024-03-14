Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A desperate search is underway for a missing mother and baby last seen leaving a Glasgow supermarket.

Police say they are very concerned for the welfare of the woman and infant, believed to be aged between four and six months.

They were last seen together at about 4.20pm on Wednesday leaving a supermarket in the Jamaica Street area of Glasgow and walking north towards a bus stop.

The baby was dressed in a red snowsuit with a hood and pink hat when last seen.

The mother and baby were caught on CCTV (Police Scotland/PA Wire)

The woman is described as a white Eastern European, with blonde hair tied up with a green scrunchie.

She is believed to be wearing a black jacket and ankle-length multi-coloured dress, and carrying a yellow cross-shoulder bag.

Inspector David Hill said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises this woman and baby, or knows where they might be, to please contact us urgently.

“We are very concerned for their welfare and want to make sure they are traced safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call 101 as soon as possible, quoting reference 2475 of 13 March 2024.