Urgent appeal for mother in dressing gown missing with her baby

Kirsty, 35, has links to Coventry, Solihull and Birmingham areas

Barney Davis
Wednesday 21 May 2025 12:02 BST
Comments
Kirsty vanished from Coventry city centre in the early hours of Tuesday
Kirsty vanished from Coventry city centre in the early hours of Tuesday (West Midlands Police)

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing mother and her young baby.

The woman, who officers named only as Kirsty, 35, was last seen carrying the infant in the Coventry area at just after midnight on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police released a CCTV image of the pair pictured in the hallway of an unspecified building, which the force said was their last known location.

The mother is seen carrying the child in a sling tucked inside her dressing gown and is holding a large black bag.

Police have released a statement appealing to anyone with information on Kirsty's whereabouts
Police have released a statement appealing to anyone with information on Kirsty's whereabouts (West Midlands Police)

The force said: “Have you seen Kirsty, aged 35, who’s missing with her young baby.

“Kirsty was last seen in Coventry area, 00:01hrs, 20 May, wearing a black bodycon dress, blue trainers.

“She has links to the Solihull and Birmingham areas.”

Detectives are urging the public to call 999 if they spot the mother and child and to quote 36-20/05/25.

