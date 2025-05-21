Urgent appeal for mother in dressing gown missing with her baby
Kirsty, 35, has links to Coventry, Solihull and Birmingham areas
Police have launched an urgent search for a missing mother and her young baby.
The woman, who officers named only as Kirsty, 35, was last seen carrying the infant in the Coventry area at just after midnight on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police released a CCTV image of the pair pictured in the hallway of an unspecified building, which the force said was their last known location.
The mother is seen carrying the child in a sling tucked inside her dressing gown and is holding a large black bag.
The force said: “Have you seen Kirsty, aged 35, who’s missing with her young baby.
“Kirsty was last seen in Coventry area, 00:01hrs, 20 May, wearing a black bodycon dress, blue trainers.
“She has links to the Solihull and Birmingham areas.”
Detectives are urging the public to call 999 if they spot the mother and child and to quote 36-20/05/25.
