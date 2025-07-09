Police hunt for teenager missing from Redcar for over a month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “vulnerable” 18-year-old woman has been missing for more than a month after she was last seen heading to a beach and some of her clothes were found there.

Police in Cleveland are growing increasingly worried about Serren Bennett, who was last seen walking alone towards Redcar beach on the evening of Sunday 8 June.

Detectives, who believe she stayed in the beach area, say her family members confirmed that clothing found at the beach was hers.

“She is vulnerable, and officers have growing concerns for her welfare,” Cleveland Police posted.

The teenager was last seen in Guisborough, at around 7pm that evening, heading from De Brus Way towards Church Lane. Officers say they believe she headed towards the beach area near Majuba car park or South Gare.

open image in gallery CCTV caught Serren, dressed in black, leaving Guisborough ( Cleveland Police )

Superintendent Emily Harrison said: “From CCTV, we can see that Serren headed towards the beach alone on the evening of Sunday 8 June. Clothing has been recovered from the beach which has been confirmed by family as belonging to Serren.

“We have no other missing people reported to us in this area. We have specialist officers supporting Serren’s family and providing them with updates on police activity during this extremely difficult time.

“Our enquiries are now centred around the beach as we continue to do everything possible to locate Serren as quickly as we can.”

Serren, who is described as 5’6” tall with brown hair and brown eyes, was wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, a black skirt, black tights and black shoes.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Serren at the beach to contact them urgently.