Urgent search for teenage girl last seen cycling into nature reserve

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email

Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned about a missing 16-year-old girl last seen cycling into a nature reserve in Sheffield.

Detectives have published images of the teenager, who they named only as Skye, as she rode a bike in the city’s Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve on Tuesday af

CCTV footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows her cycling into woodland on a black and red men’s mountain bike, while wearing a red coat and a bag over her shoulder.

Skye was last seen on Tuesday (South Yorkshire Police)

Officers have also shared an image of a similar bike to the one she was riding in an effort to help locate her.

Skye was last sighted riding a black and red men’s mountain bike (South Yorkshire Police)

Skye has long ginger hair and was last see at about 2.30pm on 26 December.

She was believed to be wearing a grey Lilo & Stitch jumper, green tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe and converse trainers.

Anyone with information on Skye’s whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting incident number 951 of 26 July.