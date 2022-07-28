Urgent search for teenage girl last seen cycling into nature reserve
Skye, 16, last seen riding in Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve on mountain bike
Police have said they are growing increasingly concerned about a missing 16-year-old girl last seen cycling into a nature reserve in Sheffield.
Detectives have published images of the teenager, who they named only as Skye, as she rode a bike in the city’s Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve on Tuesday af
CCTV footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows her cycling into woodland on a black and red men’s mountain bike, while wearing a red coat and a bag over her shoulder.
Officers have also shared an image of a similar bike to the one she was riding in an effort to help locate her.
Skye has long ginger hair and was last see at about 2.30pm on 26 December.
She was believed to be wearing a grey Lilo & Stitch jumper, green tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe and converse trainers.
Anyone with information on Skye’s whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting incident number 951 of 26 July.
