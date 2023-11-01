Family pleads for return of pet ferrets stolen from shed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family has issued a desperate plea for the return of two pet ferrets which were stolen from their shed.

The pets were stolen from in Hurst Green, Surrey, on Sunday after someone climbed over the fence and forced their way into the shed.

The family, who have not been named by police, have said they are “devastated” and fear they may have been “abandoned or killed because they are of no use” to the thief.

One of the ferrets is described as a sable polecat ferret, and the other is a silver ferret. One of the ferrets also requires a special diet and syringe feeding as he is recovering from illness, and the family are concerned he will not survive on his own.

Neither have been trained or used to hunt, and both have been fully neutered and cannot breed.

The two ferrets were all that was taken from the family’s shed (Surrey Police )

In a statement, the family said: “We have been left not knowing where they are, if they are being abused or mistreated, if they are being fed or cared for properly or if they have already been abandoned or killed because they are of no use to the person that has stolen them.

“They have their own personalities; they love to have cuddles and play and rush out of their bed to say hello whenever you go to see them.

“To us they are no different to a pet dog or cat.”

The two ferrets were all that was taken from the family’s shed and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.