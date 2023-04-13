Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Black teenagers who went missing with toddler from London spark police search

Shanai Bonaparte-Chambers and Angel Holly were last seen in Croydon on Wednesday

Nadine White
Race Correspondent
Thursday 13 April 2023 11:26
Comments
<p>Shanai Bonaparte-Chambers and Angel Holly went missing with a toddler who has since been returned </p>

Shanai Bonaparte-Chambers and Angel Holly went missing with a toddler who has since been returned

(Family handout)

Police are searching for two Black teenagers who went missing from south London a baby girl.

Angel Holly and Shanai Bonaparte-Chambers, both aged 14, were last seen in Fir Tree Gardens in Croydon at approximately 3.20 pm on Wednesday with Shanai’s sister, aged 2.

The toddler was returned to an address, safe and well, in Croydon during the early hours of Thursday morning, but Angel and Shanai are still missing.

Shanai has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, according to a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police.

Angel has two nose piercings and was wearing a Superdry jacket when she was last seen.

Recommended

The pair have links to the Beckenham and Penge areas.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is being encouraged to call 999, quoting CAD 4530/12Apr.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in