Black teenagers who went missing with toddler from London spark police search
Shanai Bonaparte-Chambers and Angel Holly were last seen in Croydon on Wednesday
Police are searching for two Black teenagers who went missing from south London a baby girl.
Angel Holly and Shanai Bonaparte-Chambers, both aged 14, were last seen in Fir Tree Gardens in Croydon at approximately 3.20 pm on Wednesday with Shanai’s sister, aged 2.
The toddler was returned to an address, safe and well, in Croydon during the early hours of Thursday morning, but Angel and Shanai are still missing.
Shanai has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, according to a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police.
Angel has two nose piercings and was wearing a Superdry jacket when she was last seen.
The pair have links to the Beckenham and Penge areas.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is being encouraged to call 999, quoting CAD 4530/12Apr.
