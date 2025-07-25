Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Police issue appeal for missing Brit who failed to return from Tenerife holiday

North Wales Police say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the wellbeing of a missing 28-year-old

Tom Watling
Friday 25 July 2025 10:12 BST
North Wales police issued a photo of 28-year-old Gerallt, who has not been since since early July
Police have launched an appeal for a missing 28-year-old Brit who failed to return home from a holiday to Tenerife.

North Wales Police say the man, identified only as Gerallt, failed to board his flight home on 12 July and has not been heard from since.

He was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno about three weeks ago, heading for the Canary Islands. He is believed to have boarded a flight from Manchester Airport on 7 July.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing since earlier this month.

“Several lines of enquiry are underway with the authorities in Tenerife, including the British Embassy, and we are urging anybody who may know of his whereabouts, or for Gerallt himself to make contact to let us, or his family know that he is safe and well.”

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8in tall with short, black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a navy black tracksuit and black trainers.

