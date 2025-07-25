Police issue appeal for missing Brit who failed to return from Tenerife holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched an appeal for a missing 28-year-old Brit who failed to return home from a holiday to Tenerife.

North Wales Police say the man, identified only as Gerallt, failed to board his flight home on 12 July and has not been heard from since.

He was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno about three weeks ago, heading for the Canary Islands. He is believed to have boarded a flight from Manchester Airport on 7 July.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has been missing since earlier this month.

“Several lines of enquiry are underway with the authorities in Tenerife, including the British Embassy, and we are urging anybody who may know of his whereabouts, or for Gerallt himself to make contact to let us, or his family know that he is safe and well.”

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8in tall with short, black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a navy black tracksuit and black trainers.

