Fears grow for missing teenager who vanished 48 hours ago
Joshua vanished from Trowbridge town centre but has links to Southampton, police said
Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenage boy who vanished from a town centre 48 hours ago.
Joshua, 13, was last seen riding a blue mountain bike in Trowbridge on Thursday.
He was described by police as wearing all black clothing - a hoodie, joggers, trainers and a black rucksack with a royal blue coloured medium size mountain bike.
On Saturday, Trowbridge Police launched an appeal for the public’s help in finding the boy.
A force spokesman said: “We are appealing for your help to find Joshua who is missing from Trowbridge.
“Joshua, 13, was last seen in Trowbridge town centre on Thursday (10/04) and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“We believe Joshua is still in the Trowbridge area but he has links to Southampton.”
A relative posted under the Facebook appeal urgently asking Josh to call them.
One wrote: “Come home we are all worried about you love.”
Anyone with information about Joshua's whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 54250044122.
