Fears grow for missing teenager who vanished 48 hours ago

Joshua vanished from Trowbridge town centre but has links to Southampton, police said

Barney Davis
Saturday 12 April 2025 13:47 BST
Comments
Joshua, 13, was last seen riding a blue mountain bike in Trowbridge town centre on Thursday
Joshua, 13, was last seen riding a blue mountain bike in Trowbridge town centre on Thursday (Police handout)

Police have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenage boy who vanished from a town centre 48 hours ago.

Joshua, 13, was last seen riding a blue mountain bike in Trowbridge on Thursday.

He was described by police as wearing all black clothing - a hoodie, joggers, trainers and a black rucksack with a royal blue coloured medium size mountain bike.

On Saturday, Trowbridge Police launched an appeal for the public’s help in finding the boy.

A force spokesman said: “We are appealing for your help to find Joshua who is missing from Trowbridge.

“Joshua, 13, was last seen in Trowbridge town centre on Thursday (10/04) and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We believe Joshua is still in the Trowbridge area but he has links to Southampton.”

A relative posted under the Facebook appeal urgently asking Josh to call them.

One wrote: “Come home we are all worried about you love.”

Anyone with information about Joshua's whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 54250044122.

