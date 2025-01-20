Body found submerged in river in search for missing woman
An investigation continues into how her car ended up in the water
The body of a missing woman has been found in dead in a car that was submerged in a river, according to police.
Lincolnshire Police launched a search for Penny, 54, after she went missing from the East Ferry area on Tuesday last week.
The force announced she had been found on Friday after deploying drones, vehicle patrols and officers on foot in the area to find her.
There remains an ongoing investigation into how the vehicle entered the water, police said.
In a statement on social media, Lincolnshire Police said: “We are saddened to report that in the search for missing Penny, she has been found deceased.”
An officer found tracks leading to the River Trent, just north of East Ferry, while searching the local area. A red Audi TT was recovered from the water.
Officers closed the East Ferry Road between Susworth Road junction and the High Street as part of the investigation and recovered the vehicle from the river.
“Sadly, a woman was found deceased in the vehicle, and she has been formally identified as Penny”, the statement continued. “Penny’s family have been made aware of Penny’s death and are being supported by officers, and ask for privacy at this time.”
Police asked that “people do not speculate, and remember that her loved ones could be distressed by rumours and speculation.”
