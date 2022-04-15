Police search River Thames for woman who fell off Vauxhall Bridge

Specialist officers launched hunt after dark on Thursday

Jane Dalton
Friday 15 April 2022 13:10
Comments
<p>Vauxhall Bridge</p>

Vauxhall Bridge

(Getty Images)

Police are searching the River Thames in London for a woman thought to have fallen in on Thursday night.

She is believed to have fallen from Vauxhall Bridge.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 20:50hrs on Thursday, 14 April to reports that a woman had fallen from Vauxhall Bridge into the River Thames.

“Officers, including the Marine Policing Unit, remain at the scene and are searching the river.”

It’s understood a passer-by spotted the woman fall and raised the alarm.

Recommended

The Marine Policing Unit, part of the Met Police, is responsible for policing 47 miles of the Thames with 22 vessels.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in