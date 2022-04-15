Police are searching the River Thames in London for a woman thought to have fallen in on Thursday night.

She is believed to have fallen from Vauxhall Bridge.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 20:50hrs on Thursday, 14 April to reports that a woman had fallen from Vauxhall Bridge into the River Thames.

“Officers, including the Marine Policing Unit, remain at the scene and are searching the river.”

It’s understood a passer-by spotted the woman fall and raised the alarm.

The Marine Policing Unit, part of the Met Police, is responsible for policing 47 miles of the Thames with 22 vessels.