Police search River Thames for woman who fell off Vauxhall Bridge
Specialist officers launched hunt after dark on Thursday
Police are searching the River Thames in London for a woman thought to have fallen in on Thursday night.
She is believed to have fallen from Vauxhall Bridge.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 20:50hrs on Thursday, 14 April to reports that a woman had fallen from Vauxhall Bridge into the River Thames.
“Officers, including the Marine Policing Unit, remain at the scene and are searching the river.”
It’s understood a passer-by spotted the woman fall and raised the alarm.
The Marine Policing Unit, part of the Met Police, is responsible for policing 47 miles of the Thames with 22 vessels.
