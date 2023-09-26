Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fears are growing for a missing mother of two who went missing three days ago.

Vanessa left her home at 11am on Saturday without her phone, wallet, bag and keys, say concerned friends and family who are appealing on social media for information on her whereabouts.

She was last seen on St Philips Road in Hackney at 11.03am, wearing a dark top and leggings, and likely pink flip flops, while carrying a pink and white water bottle, according to doorbell camera footage posted online.

Vanessa left her home at 11am on Saturday without her phone, wallet, bag and keys, say concerned friends and family who are appealing on social media for information on her whereabouts (Twitter/X)

She had left her house in the Richmond Road area of Hackney three minutes beforehand, as captured again on doorbell camera footage posted on social media, having reportedly returned home from Manchester at 10am.

Launching the public appeal for help finding Vanessa, Ms Heawood posted two photos of the young mother, who is described as 5 ft 8, blonde and blue eyed. She is dressed in a green patterned top in one picture and in a black vest in another. In both, she is wearing the same gold pendant necklace.

Ms Heawood captioned the images: “!!MISSING PERSON!! Vanessa has been missing since 11am Saturday 23rd September. Last seen in the vicinity of Richmond Road (Hackney) wearring dark top and leggings. Please if anyone has seen her get in touch or contact the police on 101. Thanks.”

The Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Politico Europe describes Vanessa as a friend of a friend in her appeal. “A friend of friend Vanessa has been missing from London Fields in Hackney since Saturday morning,” writes Kate Day. “Please keep an eye out and contact police with any info.”

Vanessa is believed to have last been seen wearing a dark top and leggings, according to doorbell camera footage posted online (Twitter/X)

Another social media user says they are a parent at Vanessa’s children’s school, writing: “Vanessa, a mother from my kid’s school has been missing since Saturday morning. Last seen in vicinity of Richmond Road Hackney in dark top and leggings. Please share and contact police with any info at all!”

One more, a friend of Vanessa’s, writes: “MISSING PERSON: A friend, Vanessa, has gone missing from London Fields, Hackney. Vanessa has been missing since 11am Sat 23rd September. Last seen in vicinity of Richmond Road where she lives, in dark top and leggings. Please contact police with any info at all and share.”

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

If anyone has any information on Vanessa’s whereabouts, they are urged to call the force on 101, quoting 8764/24SEP23