Man charged with murder after victim stabbed at home

Kemuel Gambicky-Forbes, 24, of Deer Park Gardens, Mitcham, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Harry Stedman
Thursday 01 May 2025 12:23 BST
Leon Anderson, 39, was treated for stab injuries after officers attended an address in Mitcham but later died in hospital (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Leon Anderson, 39, was treated for stab injuries after officers attended an address in Mitcham but later died in hospital (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after a 39-year-old was fatally stabbed at his home in south London.

Leon Anderson was treated for stab injuries after officers attended an address in Maple Close, Mitcham, at around 7.30pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was subsequently taken to hospital where he died.

Kemuel Gambicky-Forbes, 24, of Deer Park Gardens, Mitcham, has been charged with the victim’s murder and possession of a bladed article after he was arrested on Tuesday, the force said.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr Anderson’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Pastor El Safo, 50, who lives nearby, previously told the PA news agency: “It’s a very quiet area. I’ve lived here for more than 15 years and have never seen anything like this.

“It’s really unfortunate and has caused a lot of panic.”

