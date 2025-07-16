Honorary degree for Lindsey Burrow, who supported late husband Rob through MND

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Campaigner Lindsey Burrow, who supported her late husband Rob Burrow through his battle with motor neurone disease (MND), has received an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University.

The honour has been made in tribute to her public and voluntary service as she continues to fundraise and spread awareness of the disease which killed the rugby league star.

Throughout Rob Burrow’s battle against MND, the couple raised funds, conducted media interviews and filmed a BBC documentary about their lives.

This was while Lindsey Burrow continued to work as an NHS physiotherapist and brought up their three young children.

Just two weeks after the former Leeds Rhinos star’s death in June 2024, she climbed the highest of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks for charity.

With Rob’s best friend, former teammate and fellow Leeds Beckett alumnus Kevin Sinfield, she has raised more than £20 million for charity.

She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this honorary doctorate in health.

“This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to everyone affected by MND.

“Raising awareness and funds for the MND community is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and I feel privileged to be able to use my voice to continue Rob’s legacy.

“As an NHS physiotherapist, I’ve seen first-hand the power of compassion and care – and I’ll continue to champion both in everything I do.”

Professor Peter Slee, Leeds Beckett University vice chancellor, said: “Lindsey’s story is one of love, bravery and selflessness.

“It is a great pleasure to congratulate Lindsey on behalf of all students, colleagues and governors here at Leeds Beckett University.

“It is vital that we recognise the person behind Rob Burrow’s legacy and the woman who not only was instrumental in raising awareness and money but also supporting her children at an extremely difficult time and continuing to support her patients in her role as an NHS physiotherapist.

“Lindsey is the perfect example of a resilient role model, and she will be an amazing advocate for our university.”