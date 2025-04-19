‘Anything is possible’ – London marathon participant with motor neurone disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man with motor neurone disease (MND) will be pushed by two friends in a wheelchair before walking the final mile of the London marathon to prove “anything is possible”.

After being diagnosed in 2018, Alex Gibson, 47, founded the charity Challenging MND to help support others suffering with the degenerative disease and their family carers.

Mr Gibson, alongside friends Antony Quant, 51, and Andy Long, 47, will be participating in the marathon on April 27 in aid of the organisation.

He plans to walk across the start line and cover the last mile on foot in order to show the disease, for which there is no cure, has not beaten him.

Of this decision, Mr Gibson, from Brentwood in Essex, said: “I am blessed to still have my walking ability.

“MND is a cruel disease but I am lucky to still be here, I should have stopped walking years ago but I am adamant that I will continue to face the challenge and push through.

“I want to show the MND community, and inspire others, that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

“I am so proud to be able to do this, and walking the final mile is like two middle fingers up to this disease.

“It is what keeps me going and drives me forward.

“Walking the start and finish line is a testament to the struggles we face as MND sufferers, and means the world to me.”

Mr Gibson said he was “excited” about participating in the race and that he would have run it, had he not been diagnosed with the disease.

He continued: “It was a lifelong dream of mine before my health started to deteriorate.

“It is such a prestigious event and one in which you can achieve so much more than you think you can, despite the adversity that you face.”

Training has involved Mr Quant and Mr Long pushing a double pram filled with sand equivalent to Mr Gibson’s weight, while he has been preparing by walking one and a half miles every day, which usually takes him around 90 minutes using his walking frame, he said.

The former rugby player added: “I also have a protective helmet and elbow pads as I fall over regularly now – I even had to get 20 stitches in my face over the weekend after a heavy fall.”

Crossing the finish line will be “exhilarating” and an “emotional” moment, Mr Gibson said.

Around 5,000 adults in the UK are affected by MND. according to the charity’s website.

To sponsor the trio for the TCS London Marathon, visit https://challengingmnd.enthuse.com/pf/challenging-mnd-tcs-london-marathon-2025