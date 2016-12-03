Golf brand founder to play 25 rounds in five days in MND charity fundraiser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The founder of a golf clothing brand is set to play 25 full rounds of golf in five days to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The challenge will see Royal & Awesome’s Graeme Smeaton hit more than 2,000 shots and walk the equivalent of nearly a marathon a day, while surviving on less than 25 hours of sleep.

He is hoping his feat will raise £25,000 for the foundation, which was set up by the late Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir to fund research into motor neurone disease (MND).

All 25 rounds will take place next month on some of East Lothian’s revered courses, including Gullane, Luffness, Kilspindie and Longniddry – which Mr Smeaton said made the challenge “incredibly special”.

He explained: “These courses are where I fell in love with golf.

“So to take on this challenge here, for a cause as meaningful as My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, feels incredibly special.

“I’m aiming to raise £25,000 but the main goal is to raise awareness of the incredible work the foundation does to raise vital funds for MND research.

“This is nothing compared to what people living with MND go through every day. I just want to do my bit – and hopefully inspire donations along the way.”

Mr Smeaton will sport Royal & Awesome’s limited-edition Doddie tartan range throughout the challenge, 15% of each sale of which will go directly to support MND research.

He will also be joined by a rotating cast of supporters and friends during the week, including former Scotland rugby internationals John Barclay, Andy Irvine and Roger Baird.

Also among those who will accompany him are Weir’s son Hamish, and friends and family of MND campaigner Scott Stewart, who lost his battle with the condition in December.

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising and communications at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “Graeme’s challenge is bold, brilliant, and full of heart – exactly the kind of energy Doddie brought to life.

“We’re incredibly grateful for his support and can’t wait to see him take on all 25 rounds.

“He’s doing something extraordinary to help fund vital research and raise awareness of MND.”

The challenge takes place from June 2 to 6.

For more information about it, or to make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/graeme-smeaton-2.