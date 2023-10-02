Government to ban mobile phones in schools - even on breaks

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pupils in England are to be banned from using their mobile phones in school under plans by the education secretary aimed at improving focus in class.

Gillian Keegan will tell headteachers to enforce the ban during breaks as well as lessons. She will make an announcement at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester later on Monday.

Ms Keegan is scheduled to address the gathering this afternoon and will warn that mobiles have become an increasing distraction and are often used for bullying.

Many schools already have measures in place to restrict mobile phone access and the government encourages headteachers to limit their use.

Under the new guidance, which will not be legally binding, students will still be able to take their devices to school with them - for use on journeys there and back.

There has been an ongoing debate about the use of mobile phones, constant notifications and their impact on learning in schools. Surveys have shown that parents are broadly in favour of banning mobile phones.

A 2021 survey by the comparison website Uswitch found more than half backed a ban while 74 per cent agreed that mobiles were a distraction in class.

Finland in June this year became the latest country to ban phones in class following a decline in exams results.

Research shows mobile phones are a distraction in class (Getty Images)

France and China are among the other countries to have introduced bans.

Just a month later the United Nations published a major report recommending that the devices should be banned to improve classroom disruption and cyberbullying.

The idea of an outright ban on phones in schools has been proposed before, including by schools minister Nick Gibb in 2019.

It was floated again by former education Gavin Williamson in 2021 but never implemented.

Gillian Keegan will make an announcement later on Monday at her party’s conference (PA)

In February 2022, the education department said blanket national rules were not necessary because a majority of schools in England were already taking action.

Headteachers already have the power to restrict phones on their premises and the government estimated in 2018 that 95 per cent of schools have imposed restrictions.

Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland do not currently have blanket bans in place.

A government source told the BBC they were confident that the ban would reduce mobile phone use despite many schools already taking action.

Ms Keegan is due to speak at her party’s conference later.

She will deliver an address from the main stage of the Manchester Convention Centre in the afternoon following speeches by cabinet colleagues Jeremy Hunt, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride and Thérèse Coffey.

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.